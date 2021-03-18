iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.92% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

