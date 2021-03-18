iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.79 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

