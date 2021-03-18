iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.66% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $35,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

