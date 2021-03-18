iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 138,866 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKF opened at $123.26 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.