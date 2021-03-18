iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 22,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

