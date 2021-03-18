iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,824 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

