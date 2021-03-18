iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Holdings Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

