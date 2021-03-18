iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

