iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.