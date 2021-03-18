iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. 18,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,131. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

