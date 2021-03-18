iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,911.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $238.62. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

