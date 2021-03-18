iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $63.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.