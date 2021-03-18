iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $96,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.