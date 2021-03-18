Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 3,762,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,613,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

