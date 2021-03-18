ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.51

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.51 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

