IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stake Lessened by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,240 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio comprises 4.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of IVERIC bio worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 66.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 7,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,505. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $562.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

