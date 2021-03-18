J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.37

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.37 and last traded at $164.25, with a volume of 5258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

