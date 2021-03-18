J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

