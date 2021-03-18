J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of J & J Snack Foods worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $169.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

