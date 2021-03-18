Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.58

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.58 and last traded at $116.48, with a volume of 1093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

