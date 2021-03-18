Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.40

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.40 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 5333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.32.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.