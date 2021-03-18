Jameson Pruitt Brown Acquires 2,500 Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $137,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEN remained flat at $$55.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

