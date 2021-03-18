Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) fell 5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.61. 777,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Specifically, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,236,115 over the last quarter.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

Jamf Company Profile (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

