Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.01% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $82,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after acquiring an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 664,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 664,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

