Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Mar 18th, 2021


Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $35,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VNLA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

