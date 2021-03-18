Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Raised by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 6,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,586. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

