Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 88% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 159.8% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.