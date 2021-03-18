Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.19. The stock had a trading volume of 950,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.78. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
