Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.19. The stock had a trading volume of 950,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.78. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

