Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $11.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.15 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

