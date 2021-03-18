Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $11.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.15 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
