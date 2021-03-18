Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) to “Buy”

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

PRXXF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.