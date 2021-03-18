Jetcoin Market Capitalization Hits $265,854.87 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $265,854.87 and approximately $761,557.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

