Jetcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $727,644.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $260,571.88 and approximately $727,644.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

JET is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

