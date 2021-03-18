JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. JFrog has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

