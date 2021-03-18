JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Acquires $660,000.00 in Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JOAN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 468,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,738. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

