JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz Acquires 15,000 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CFO Matthew B. Susz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,738. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

