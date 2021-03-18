John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 9,090 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snowflake stock traded down $13.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.70. 3,940,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

