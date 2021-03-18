John E. Breeden Sells 3,714 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $417,193.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Q2 stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. 621,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
