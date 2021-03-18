John E. Breeden Sells 3,714 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $417,193.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. 621,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

