John Gordon Freund Sells 666,200 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40.

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $7,343,162.31.

SIBN traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 588,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

