John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDGJF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Investec lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Thursday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

