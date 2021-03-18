John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDGJF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Investec lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Thursday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

