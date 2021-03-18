John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WDGJF remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

