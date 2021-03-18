John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WDGJF remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.