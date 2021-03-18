Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 22,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,206 call options.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,433,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,075 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

