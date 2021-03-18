Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.28. 142,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $424.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

