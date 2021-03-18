Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a market capitalization of $423.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

