Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.24% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,006,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,072,000 after acquiring an additional 267,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $422.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

