Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,866.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $32,131.99 and $4,866.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00628084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068325 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.