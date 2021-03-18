JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.40 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENEL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

