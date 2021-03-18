JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) to Underweight

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Read More: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.