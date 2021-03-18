JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,225,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,241,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $489.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

