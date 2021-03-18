JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $6.46 on Thursday, reaching $161.55. 744,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,529,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $492.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

