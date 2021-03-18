JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) to “Neutral”

Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VEMLY opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Venture has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

Get Venture alerts:

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; manufacturing and trading of mechanical products; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and design, integration, and trading of electronic security systems and products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.